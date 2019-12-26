Missouri chooses 60 medical marijuana growing operations

The state has started issuing licenses to 60 companies requesting to grow medical marijuana in Missouri. We could find out by the end of the week which 60 of the more than 500 applications were approved or denied to commercially grow the plants.

The applicants being licensed are the top-scoring ones meeting all eligibility requirements in a blind process.

If demand increases, the state has the power to license more sites later on.

Last year, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana. Medical marijuana sales are expected to begin next spring.

