A Springfield police officer in southwest Missouri shot and killed an armed man assaulting a woman on Tuesday. KY-TV in Springfield reports 56-year-old David White of Springfield refused to follow the orders of officers – triggering an officer to shoot him.

CPR was attempted on White but he died at the scene.

Other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman was treated for her injuries.

