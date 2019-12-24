Missouri Appeals Court sides with commission’s decision about Valley Oaks CAFO

The Missouri Court of Appeals has affirmed today the Clean Water Commission’s denial of a permit to build an enclosed cattle feeding operation in western Missouri. The case involves Valley Oaks Angus Farms near Kansas City trying to expand from 999 to nearly 7,000 head of cattle.

Some neighbors supported the expansion because of local demand for corn. Others opposed the permit out of concerns about odor, water quality and area wildlife.

The case could be appealed but the chances might be slim. In August, Valley Oaks announced it was closing immediately. It cited economics and “the constant barrage of legal battles and extensive marketing efforts needed to counter misinformation.”

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet