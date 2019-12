Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns as the Chiefs handled the Bears 26-3 on Sunday Night Football in Chicago.

Mahomes passed for 251 yards and two scores, and rushed for another TD. Kansas City held a 17-0 lead at halftime and cruised to their 11th win of the season.

Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 74 yards and a score in the win.

Mitchell Trubisky passed for 157 yards and took three sacks for Chicago in defeat. The Bears fell to 7-and-8.