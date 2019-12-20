Missourinet

24 new cases of a deadly deer disease have popped up in Missouri

Photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed 24 new cases of chronic wasting disease in the state. The findings – in nearly 27,000 tissue samples – bring the total number of deer confirmed with the disease to 140 since 2012.

According to the Department, CWD is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family.

The new cases have been found in the following counties: 2 in Adair, 5 in Franklin, 5 in Linn, 2 in Macon, 2 in Perry, 5 in Ste. Genevieve, 2 in Stone, and 1 in Taney.

Wildlife Disease Coordinator Jasmine Batten says CWD remains relatively rare in Missouri. All new cases are from counties that had other cases previously confirmed.

