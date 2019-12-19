Mizzou women tie record for fewest points scored in loss to Princeton

The Mizzou women’s basketball team lost 68-33 to Princeton on Wednesday night dropping their record to 3-9 on the season. The 33 points scored tied the fewest by a Mizzou team in program history which also happened at Kansas State in 2010. Mizzou’s 35-point loss was the largest since Jan. 10, 2013 when the Tigers lost 84-39 at Tennessee.

Princeton jumped out to a 15-0 advantage after six minutes. Mizzou was able to cut the lead to eight after an 11-4 run that extended into the second quarter, but never threatened.

Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 10 points who were just 13-of-52 from the field.

The Tigers will host Illinois on Friday at noon at Mizzou Arena.