Miss Missouri gets 2nd runner up in Miss America pageant

Miss Missouri made it to the final three in tonight’s Miss America pageant. During the competition in Connecticut, Miss Missouri Simone Esthers discussed the importance of youth mentoring.

“There are 25 million children in the United States right now who are in need of a mentor and do not have one,” she said. “That’s one in three and I was that one child who needed that mentor. I was just another black girl growing up in a single parent home raised by her grandparents. Our at risk children deserve nothing more than knowing they have someone in their corner. They need to know they have a mentor.”

Esthers, a University of Missouri journalism student, also showed off her baton twirling skills.

Miss Virginia took home the crown and Miss Georgia was the first runner up.

