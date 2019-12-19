Christmas movie filmed in St. Joseph is airing on Showtime

A romantic comedy filmed at a bed-and-breakfast in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph is airing on Showtime. “Christmas at the Chateau” is about three sisters running a failing bed-and-breakfast and they are rushing to save the business by Christmas. Director Jason Hudson tells KMBC-TV in Kansas City filming in St. Joe was be perfect.

“I moved to St. Joseph a few years ago – fell in love with the town,” he says. “It’s beautiful. There’s a lot of history. The people around here are great. Ever since I came I thought, ‘We gotta make a movie in St. Joseph.’”

Not only is the movie filmed at The Shakespeare Chateau Inn in St. Joseph, the lead role is a local woman, Kinsey Redmond. She had no idea the filming was going to be in her hometown.

“That was hilarious because I was born here and have lots of family who still live here,” Redmond says. “I grew up here. I know this area,” she says.

The actual owner of the B&B, Isobel McGowen, says she even had a role in the movie.

“I got to play a role near and dear to my heart – that of a difficult guest who is at the bed-and-breakfast and is just really giving the innkeeper fits,” McGowen tells KMBC.

Watch for her dog Andy to make an appearance.

Hudson, an independent filmmaker, thinks “Christmas at the Chateau” is the perfect Christmas movie.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll feel good at the end,” he says. “And those are the ingredients that make a really good Christmas movie.”

Most of the cast and crew are also local.

