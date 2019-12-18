Federal operation helps Kansas City crack down on violent crime

A law enforcement operation launched today to fight violent crime in seven of America’s most violent cities includes Kansas City. In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, it says “Operation Relentless Pursuit” involves a surge in federal aid, including more gun tracing information, equipment, agents and officers and federal grants to hire new officers.

During a press conference today in Michigan, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr pledged to intensify federal law enforcement resources in Kansas City.

“Americans deserve to live in safety,” said Barr. “And while nationwide violent crime rates are down, many cities continue to see levels of extraordinary violence. Operation Relentless Pursuit seeks to ensure that no American city is excluded from the peace and security felt by the majority of Americans, while also supporting those who serve and protect in these communities with the resources, training, and equipment they need to stay safe.”

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison in the Western District of Missouri and U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in Kansas, along with the federal law enforcement heads based in the Kansas City metropolitan area, announced their participation.

“Kansas City, which has been wracked by too much violence for too long, is participating in this national initiative to focus more federal law enforcement resources where they are needed most,” Garrison said. “Operation Relentless Pursuit will deploy more agents and officers with additional resources to confront the epidemic of violent crime in our community. The very name of this operation – Relentless Pursuit – is a warning to violent criminals: We will not stop until you are behind bars.”

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt support the enhancements to fight crime.

“The fact that Kansas City consistently ranks in the top 15 most dangerous cities in the country is unacceptable, and our citizens deserve better – they deserve to feel safe in the communities they live in,” says Schmitt.

St. Louis and Springfield are not included in the operation.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet