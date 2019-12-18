Cardinals sign Korean born pitcher to two-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals signed left-handed pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (pronounced kwong yunn kim) to a two-year contract for the upcoming 2020-21 seasons, worth a reported $8 million. The 31-year old is coming off a stellar season in the Korean Baseball Organization, posting marks of 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA (190.1 IP) over 31 appearances (30 starts) with 180 strikeouts. He was voted as the 2019 Best Pitcher after leading the KBO in quality starts (24) while ranking second in wins and strikeouts; and third in ERA and innings pitched.

In 2008 he won the KBO Most Valuable Player award when he was 16-4 with a 2.39 ERA (162.0 IP) and 150 strikeouts during his second-year as a professional. Winner of the 2008 Golden Glove award, Kim is also a former KBO league-leader in wins (2008, 2010), strikeouts (2008), win percentage (2008), ERA (2009), and innings pitched (2010).

Nicknamed “KK”, Kim will wear uniform no. 33 for the Cardinals.