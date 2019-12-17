Suggs is coming to KC! Odom heads to the Hogs and Coach Drink keeps adding to his staff (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

After threatening not to go to any other team besides Baltimore it looks like Terrell Suggs will report to Kansas City to help with the Chiefs push to the Super Bowl.

Barry Odom will do well at Arkansas because he doesn’t have to hire an offensive coordinator.

Hot takes from the Blues after taking down the Kroenke Empire…o.k. it wasn’t that big, but it was a solid win over the Colorado Avalanche

Are we getting suckered by soccer? The story line seems to be changing on how this new MLS stadium is going to get built.