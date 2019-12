>>Blues Turn Back Avalanche

(St. Louis, MO) — David Perron logged his fifth career hat trick as the Blues beat the Avalanche 5-2 in St. Louis. Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou had the other St. Louis goals. The Blues have won three in-a-row and are 7-3-and-0 in their last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer registered 31 saves for the Avs after missing three games with a lower-body injury. The loss ended Colorado’s nine-game point streak.