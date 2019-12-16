Tuesday travel in Missouri could be tricky from overnight conditions

Tuesday’s commute in Missouri is expected to be like relationship statuses sometimes selected on social media – complicated. Some Missouri schools have called off classes again Tuesday in anticipation of icy roads caused by freezing rain and snow.

Light snow has fallen Monday for several hours in parts of central Missouri and the Kansas City region. National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog tells Missourinet he expects the snow to stop around nightfall in western Missouri and around midnight in eastern and central Missouri. He says the far southeastern region could get a little more ice tonight.

Snow totals from the system that moved in Sunday have varied widely. Northeast and eastern Missouri have had about four to seven inches of snow. Central Missouri has received about six to seven inches, and the St. Joseph and Kansas City regions have had roughly three to six inches. Southeast Missouri has dealt with freezing rain and ice. Southwest Missouri had a dusting of snow.

At least four people have died in weather-related traffic crashes in Missouri since Sunday, including three southeast Missourians. After a traffic crash Sunday night in St. Francois County, two people who stopped to help a driver were struck, along with that driver, by an oncoming vehicle that had lost control. 43-year-old Joseph Reddick the Second, 39-year-old Heather Rusan and 23-year-old Paden Sorbello all of Bonne Terre were pronounced dead at the scene.

