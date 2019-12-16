Storm continues Monday, hazardous driving conditions

The National Weather Service out of St. Louis says a second round of snow is expected on Monday during the late morning and afternoon hours with an additional 2 to 5 inches possible along I-44 in

Missouri and along and just north I-70 in Illinois.

Further south, freezing rain will accumulate up to 0.25 inches of ice. Hazardous driving conditions can be expected on Monday for both the morning and evening commutes.

The snow and ice have affected a swath of mid and northern Missouri running east to west along the Missouri River. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicts one to three inches of snow, mainly along and south of the Missouri River with the Monday round of snow.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.

MoDOT says its crews are treating roads and bridges and will remain on duty until the winter weather is finished and the roads are clear. To check current road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

The Missouri Highway Patrol headquarters reports that as of 8 p.m. Sunday there were:

1668 calls for service

525 stranded motorists

559 traffic crashes

506 non-injury crashes

53 injury crashes

4 weather-related fatalities