Missouri flu cases nearly double over previous week’s total

The number of flu cases in Missouri has nearly doubled from the previous week. According to a weekly state health department report, about 485 positive cases of the flu were reported from December 1 through 7, compared to the previous week’s 264 cases.

One person died of the flu during the first week in December – bringing Missouri’s flu death total this season to 4. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1,300 people have died nationwide so far this season from the flu.

Influenza B cases are by far most prominent in the latest state report.

Northwest Missouri easily leads the state with the highest number of cases – about 237 during the first week in December.

