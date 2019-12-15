Mark Smith’s hot shooting leads Mizzou to blowout win over Salukis

There weren’t many Mizzou fans who battled the snowy roads to make it to Mizzou on Sunday afternoon, but many listening on radio or watching on TV got a glimpse of what the Tigers can do when they hit their outside shots. Behind 23 points from Mark Smith on 8 of 11 shooting including 7 for 9 from three-point range, the Tigers used a strong first half and stiff defense to turn back Southern Illinois 64-48.

As a team the Tiger shot 35% from long range and almost 46% from the field while holding the Salukis to under 30% and 16 turnovers while out-rebounding SIU 37-21.

After trailing 5-4 just under six minutes into the game, the Tigers lit up from the outside as Smith made four straight three-pointers to turn a 9-9 game into a 21-9 advantage. Smith extended the lead to 16 with another three-pointer with just over 17 minutes to play giving Mizzou a 38-22 lead and gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 26 with his final three-pointer with just over seven to play. The Tigers improve to 6-4 and 5-1 at home.