Lock struggles with Broncos against hometown Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Mother Nature didn’t make Drew Lock’s homecoming fun. The defense got after the Kansas City area native and the rookie QB in his third NFL start couldn’t handle the snow and wind as the Chiefs won their ninth straight over the Denver Broncos in a 23-2 final. Lock finished 18 of 40 for 208 yards with an interception coming later in the game and had several other passes tipped or deflected by Chiefs defenders.

”You know, it’s disappointing,” Lock said, ”but it doesn’t have anything to do with coming home. I would be disappointed anywhere in the country if I played like this. When you come out with a

loss, you never get excited. Disappointment is always going to be the reaction.”

After completing his first four passes, Lock went 14 of 36 from that point on. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo continued to coach-up a team that was last in the NFL a year ago in passing yards allowed. In total, Kansas City held Denver to 251 yards.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the first tight end in the NFL history to record four-straight 1,000 yard seasons. He finished with 11 receptions for 142 yards and was Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target with slick playing conditions. Mahomes finished 27 of 34 for 340 yards on one touchdown. His first came on the opening drive of the game when he found Tyreek Hill for 41 yards beating a double team on an out to the corner of the end zone. His second TD went to Hill again early in the fourth quarter as Mahomes scrambled and avoided the Denver rush before connecting on the five-yard TD. Harrison Butker kicked field goals of 23, 24 and 44 in the second quarter.