Missouri Congressman applauds move to seal Mexico-Canada trade deal

It appears a deal has been reached on the new Mexico-Canada trade agreement to the delight of Northern Congressman Sam Graves. Graves, a Republican from Tarkio, points out Mexico and Canada are the top two trade partners with the United States and argues approving the trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would help in trade negotiations with China.

“We could solve a lot of our problems instantly if we could just get those two markets wide open again and start moving forward,” Graves tells the St. Joseph Post. “And then we can deal with China.”

House Democrats in Washington, D.C. have announced an agreement has been reached with President Donald Trump on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, essential to clearing the way for final Congressional approval of the deal. Graves says authorization by Congress would be a big boost for agriculture.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we will have it before the year is out,” Graves says. “This is a big win for the president. That’s what’s got people very frustrated. They do not want to give the president a win. But we need to move on with this. It’s for the good of the country and all of our farmers.”

The news of the agreement broke as 158 lawmakers wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to “seize this opportunity” to create a win for America. The lawmakers say expanding agriculture exports through USMCA “will help put American agriculture back on its feet.”

For the deal to take effect, both Mexico and China must approve it.

Graves supports the tough trade stance President Trump has taken against China, saying the showdown with China has been brewing for a while.

“China has been kicking us around forever,” according to Graves. “That’s what the president wants is better trade deals. And, it isn’t just agricultural products. It’s everything, steel, vehicles, you name it.”

Both House Democrats and the Tramp Administration hailed the revamped USMCA as a significant improvement over NAFTA.

By Brent Martin of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph