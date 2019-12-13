Forget Ozuna. Plenty reasons the Cardinals should pursue Castellanos (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers are showing continued interest in free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to a report via Twitter early Friday from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Castellanos also expressed his interest in returning to the Cubs, where he injected life into their lineup and put up huge numbers in the second half.

Which is why the Cardinals should gladly let Marcell Ozuna slip away and go after Castellanos. Not only does it provide an answer in the outfield, Castellanos has actually played more games at third base in his career than any other position. He could spell Matt Carpenter over there if needed and it keeps a hot bat out of another Central Division rival’s lineup.

This move and other debated with my baseball expert Jeff Wilder.

To hear the baseball segment of the podcast skip to the 12-minute mark.