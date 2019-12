The Blues scored three unanswered goals in the second period as they doubled up the Golden Knights 4-2 in St. Louis. Oskar Sundqvist, Jaden Shwartz and Robert Thomas scored in the middle frame for the Blues. Mackenzie MacEachern scored the other goal and Jordan Binnington turned aside 27 shots as St. Louis snapped a three-game skid.

Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury allowed four goals on 29 shots for Vegas, which has lost three-of-four.