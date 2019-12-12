Missouri business at center of alleged Medicaid fraud investigation

An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office has found that Lafayette County’s Children’s Services Fund could have been the target of Medicaid fraud. The fund is fully paid for by county taxpayers and helps local agencies providing social services to qualifying kids there.

In August and October, the office received complaints through the Whistleblower Hotline detailing concerns about the fund. State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a complaint requiring immediate attention involves Theresa Dotson Alexander and her company, The Center for Counseling and Training, for allegedly getting paid twice by billing the county fund and Missouri’s Medicaid program for the same services. Galloway says a review of hundreds of pages of documents have found the allegations against Dotson and her business to be credible.

Galloway’s office has forwarded the information Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for further review and possible criminal charges. Information has also been given to the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit of the Department of Social Services.

