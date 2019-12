The attorney for a woman from Joplin charged with keeping her husband inside a freezer for more than a year wants a judge to drop the abandonment charge against her.

Barbara Watters, 67, is charged with abandoning a corpse.

Her attorney says she never broke the law because she never abandoned her husband when he died.

But the prosecutor says Watters should have reported the death in case it needed to be investigated.

By Jason Rima of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield