Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Former Missouri city official accused of stealing city money

Former Missouri city official accused of stealing city money

By

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a felony stealing charge has been filed against Kevin Atwood, the former city administrator and police chief of Glasgow in central Missouri. An audit of Glasgow – released in 2018 – found about $3,200 disappeared while Atwood was managing the accounting functions.

Former Missouri city official accused of stealing city money

“There must be zero tolerance for corruption and fraud by those who are in positions of public trust,” says Galloway in a press release. “My audit of Glasgow helped uncover a serious violation of public trust, and we will continue to partner with law enforcement to pursue justice for taxpayers.”

A special prosecutor was brought in from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to investigate and handle the case.

Troopers arrested Atwood, 47, and he has posted a $3,000 bond. He will be in court next Thursday.

Click here to view the state audit.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet

Subscribe to our daily newsletter