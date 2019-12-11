Former Missouri city official accused of stealing city money

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a felony stealing charge has been filed against Kevin Atwood, the former city administrator and police chief of Glasgow in central Missouri. An audit of Glasgow – released in 2018 – found about $3,200 disappeared while Atwood was managing the accounting functions.

“There must be zero tolerance for corruption and fraud by those who are in positions of public trust,” says Galloway in a press release. “My audit of Glasgow helped uncover a serious violation of public trust, and we will continue to partner with law enforcement to pursue justice for taxpayers.”

A special prosecutor was brought in from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to investigate and handle the case.

Troopers arrested Atwood, 47, and he has posted a $3,000 bond. He will be in court next Thursday.

Click here to view the state audit.

