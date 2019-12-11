Central Missouri’s Svoboda named D-II Region 3 Coach of the Year

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) tabbed Central Missouri’s Jim Svoboda as the Division II Region 3 Coach of the Year. The Mules went 11-2 qualifying for their fourth NCAA postseason appearance. UCM set numerous season and single-game records including matching the UCM record for wins in a season. Central Missouri started the season 10-0, the best start in school history.

This is the first regional award for Coach Svoboda and for the Mules. AFCA Region 3 is comprised of teams from the MIAA, Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

The Mules offense leads the NCAA in total offense after averaging 547.5 yards per game. They were also fifth in scoring offense at 44.8 yards per game and in the NCAA top-five in first downs and passing offense.

In ten seasons in Warrensburg, Svoboda is 81-35.