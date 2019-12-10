Kansas City Public Schools owes $192k for fake attendance records scheme

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has figured out that Kansas City Public Schools owes $192,000 for lying about student attendance from 2013 to 2016. The department is working with the district to create a timeline to repay the funds.

According to DESE spokesperson Mallory McGowin, about $81,000 will go to Kansas City area charter schools and roughly $111,000 will go back to the state general revenue fund.

The Kansas City Star first reported last month that seven KCPS workers allegedly made up student attendance numbers to help the district gain accreditation. The district says prosecution could be involved against the workers suspected in the scheme. According to the Star, school officials plan to repay the money in another week or so.

The records were altered under former Superintendent Steve Green’s leadership, who has denied any knowledge of the actions.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet