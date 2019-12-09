Ted Simmons gets the call to the Hall of Fame

Ted Simmons is finally in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Cardinals catcher was elected 25-years after his name first appeared on a ballot. Simmons played for the Cards from 1968 to 1980, and St. Louis is where he earned six of his eight All-Star appearances. During his 21-year big-league career, the man nicknamed Simba batted .285 with 248 homers and 1,389 runs batted in. Simmons will be officially inducted into the Hall during the July 26th induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

