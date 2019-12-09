NFL recaps: Chiefs clinch AFC West. Drew Lock wins second NFL start

>>Chiefs Outlast Patriots, Clinch AFC West

(Foxborough, MA) — The Chiefs raced out to a 23-7 lead as they outlasted the Patriots for a 23-16 win in Foxborough. Patrick Mahomes threw for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Chiefs. Mecole Hardman caught a 48-yard touchdown while Travis Kelce rushed for a score. Baushad Breeland picked off Tom Brady for Kansas City, and then made a game preserving play in the endzone on New England’s final chance to pull ahead in the final minute, when he got a hand in front of Julian Edelman to knock away Brady’s pass.

The Chiefs improve to 9-and-4 and clinched the AFC West. It’s the fourth straight division title for the Chiefs, who will host the Broncos on Sunday.

>>Broncos Cruise Past Texans

(Houston, TX) — Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos crushed the Texans 38-24 in Houston. Noah Fant had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown while Phillip Lindsay had 51 yards rushing and a score. Kareem Jackson had 11 tackles and took a lateral off a fumble recovery to the house for a score as Denver built a 38-3 lead in the third. Denver is 5-and-8.

>>Titans Tame Raiders

(Oakland, CA) — The Titans scored 21 unanswered points in the second half as they tamed the Raiders 42-21 in Oakland. The game was tied 21-all at halftime, but the Raiders failed to get into the end zone after the break. Derek Carr threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Oakland. Starting running back Josh Jacobs didn’t play due to a shoulder injury. The Raiders are on a three-game slide and host Jacksonville on Sunday.