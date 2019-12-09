Even Barry Odom had glowing things to say about Mizzou’s next football coach

Multiple sources are reporting that the University of Missouri will hire Eliah Drinkwitz as their new football coach, just over a week after parting ways with Barry Odom after four seasons. The 36-year old Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-and-1 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship this season in his first year as a head coach.

Drinkwitz will be approved by the University of Missouri’s Board of Curators in a meeting that is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He will be introduced at 10:30 a.m.

Missouri will cover the event live via Twitter

Drinkwitz started his career as the offensive coordinator for now Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn when they were at Springdale High School in Arkansas and followed Malzah to Auburn as quality control coach. From there Drinkwitz went to Arkansas State, where he was Co-Offensive Coordinator. In a September 28th game in Columbia, Drinkwitz’s led offense managed just 19 points against the Tigers in a 41-19 Mizzou win, during their 12-2 season.

Drinkwitz worked at Boise State and NC State before accepting his first head coaching job.

Drinkwitz checks many of the boxes that Athletic Director Jim Sterk was looking for in his next head coach:

-A person with former head coaching experience

-Someone who had success at a Power 5 program as a coordinator

-A coach who is innovative

-An offensive minded coach

Drinkwitz’s Coaching Career:

2005 – Alma (Ark.) HS – Assistant Coach

2006-09 – Springdale (Ark.) HS – Offensive Coordinator

2010-11 – Auburn – Quality Control Assistant

2012 – Arkansas State – Running Backs

2013 – Arkansas State – Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2014 – Boise State – Tight Ends

2015 – Boise State – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2016-18 – NC State – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Drinkwitz’s Impact as OC (national ranks in parentheses):

Boise State (2015) – Total Offense (15), Scoring Offense (15)

NC State (2016) – Total Offense (63), Scoring Offense (75)

NC State (2017) – Total Offense (25), Scoring Offense (40)

NC State (2018) – Total Offense (16), Scoring Offense (22)

Under the biography of Drinkwitz and App State’s website, former head coach Odom was quoted on Drinkwitz.

“I’ve gotten to know Eliah over the past few years and am so impressed by his vision, work ethic and ability to relate to all. His abilities show through in the ways his team plays. He sees the big picture and will put his kids in a position to be successful in every area of their lives,” said Odom.

While the news swirled about Drinkwitz’s new job, he was enjoying some family time on Sunday.

Awesome watching my daughter dance at the Nutcracker this afternoon. #familyfirst pic.twitter.com/iDuJYN58lV — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 8, 2019