Truman football gets first 10-win season

The Truman Bulldogs grabbed early control and won the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl 21-7 over Ohio Dominican on Saturday afternoon to pick up the school’s first 10-win season in program history. Truman held onto the ball for 37:44 and was 11-of-18 on third downs.

The Bulldogs opening drive went 19 plays and took over 10 minutes off the clock before Josh Scheiderer knocked through 20-yard field goal to stake the ‘Dogs to a 3-0 lead. The drive saw Truman convert on five third down plays. Truman then forced a quick three and out but Ohio Dominican punter Logen Neidhardt unleashed a 74-yard punt to flip the field and put the Bulldogs inside their own one yard line, but the Bulldogs responded with a 14 play drive, capped by Jordan Salima’s nine yard run and a 10-0 Truman lead.

Salima was named the most valuable player on offense with 117 yards on 30 attempts.