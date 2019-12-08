Northwest falls to number 2, D-II program in the country

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team saw its 2019 season come to an end as the No. 2-ranked Ferris State Bulldogs posted a 25-3 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Division II playoffs.

Ferris State took the second-half kickoff and marched 76 yards on eight plays that was capped by a Travis Russell three-yard touchdown run. The Bulldog score gave the home squad a 10-0 lead with 11:44 left in the third quarter. Northwest inserted backup quarterback Jadyn Kowalski and he led the first Bearcat scoring drive of the game. Kowalski guided the offense on an eight-play, 57-yard drive that culminated in a 27-yard field goal by Parker Sampson.

Another 20-yard field goal by Dieterle gave Ferris State a 13-3 lead with 10:34 to play in the game. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 16-3 on a 31-yard field goal by Dieterle. The Bulldogs took over at the Bearcat 15-yard line following a failed fake punt attempt. Dieterle’s third field goal of the game came with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter. Ferris State would later add a safety and another touchdown run.

Northwest finishes the 2019 season with a mark of 12-2 overall. Ferris State improves to 12-0 overall.