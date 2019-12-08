Mizzou volleyball season ends against Nebraska

Mizzou Volleyball (22-8) saw its 2019 season Saturday evening inside the Devaney Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Tigers fell 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 30-32, 18-25) to No. 5 Nebraska. After winning the first set, Mizzou had an opportunity to go up 2-1 in the match. Nebraska held set point with a 24-20 advantage. Mizzou answered with a thunderous 5-0 scoring run, establishing set point of its own at 25-24. The two teams would then battle back and forth, highlighted by three additional Cornhuskers set points and two additional Tiger set points.

With a 22-8 final record, Mizzou finished its season with 20-plus wins for the 13th time in program history, a great start to the coaching career of Josh Taylor.

“This was definitely a great match by two really good teams. I’m just so proud of our girls’ effort and fight tonight. We all know how tough it is to play in the Devaney Center. We came out firing in set one and set the tone early. Nebraska fought back in set two and then that was as good as volleyball as you’ll see by two teams in set three,” said Taylor. “I truly believe whoever won that third set was going to win the match. It was such an emotional set and Nebraska being able to carry that momentum into set four was the difference maker.”