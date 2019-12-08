Mizzou shuts down Temple down the stretch to snap losing streak

Mizzou Men’s Basketball (5-4) knocked off the Temple Owls, 64-54 Saturday night. The Tigers handed Temple (6-2) just its third loss at home since the start of the 2018-19 season.Javon Pickett led Mizzou with a season-high 16 points off the bench, and scored seven of Mizzou’s first 11 points.

Mizzou went to the locker room at halftime with a 33-27 lead. The Owls opened the second half on a 12-2 run, but with four minutes remaining in the game, Mizzou forced back-to-back turnovers, the second leading to a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk. Two minutes later, Mark Smith drilled a deep 3-pointer to push Mizzou’s lead to five. Pinson followed with two more buckets in the lane to wrap up the 64-54 victory.

Tilmon scored seven of his nine points in the final eight minutes, while Mizzou outscored Temple 13-2 in the final 4:09 of the game.

Mizzou returns home next Sunday, Dec. 15, to take on Southern Illinois at Mizzou Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT

Story Mizzou Athletics.