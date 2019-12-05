Truman State prepares for America’s Crossroads Bowl this Saturday

For the first time in Truman Football history, the Bulldogs will take the field in the month of December, as they will face Ohio Dominican in the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana.

The bowl game will pit the Great Lakes Valley Conference and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference against each other. The Bulldogs come in with a 9-2 record while the Panthers enter at 7-2.

It is the first postseason game for Truman since the 1994 Division II playoffs and only third bowl game in school history. The Bulldogs have played in the NCAA playoffs in 1982, 1990, 1992 and 1994 while the bowl appearances were the 1961 Mineral Water Bowl and the 1980 Shrine Classic. Truman is 2-0 in the bowl games with wins over Parsons (Iowa) 22-8 in 1961 and 17-14 over Pittsburg State in 1980. The latest in a calendar that Truman fielded a team was two games on November 30. The first was in 1916, a 92-0 win over Northwest Missouri and again in 1922, a 13-6 at Central Missouri.