Blues blanked by the Penguins

Tristan Jarry recorded 28 saves as the Penguins shut out the Blues 3-0 in Pittsburgh. Stefan Noesen scored in his Pens debut. Teddy Blueger found the net on the first shot of the game for Pittsburgh and Alex Galchenyuk closed out the scoring early in the third as the Pens snapped a two-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington had 30 saves for St. Louis in defeat. The Blues went scoreless on four power plays and had their 10-game road point streak come to an end. With the loss, the Blues fell one short of matching a team record.

St. Louis hosts the Toronto Maple on Saturday night.