Bearcats prepare for a familiar foe in Super Region finals

Northwest Missouri State, coming off a record setting win over Lindenwood in the second round of the Division II playoffs, will head to Big Rapids, Michigan to take on No. 2-ranked Ferris State in the Super Region 3 championship game. Kick is set for 12 p.m. at Top Taggart Field. Northwest reached the Super Region 3 final with victories over Harding (7-6) and Lindenwood (63-7). Ferris State had a first round bye and then defeated Central Missouri (37-10).

Saturday will mark the third all-time meeting between Northwest and Ferris State. Both previous matchups occurred in the NCAA Div. II playoffs. Northwest notched a 35-20 win over Ferris State in the 2016 national semifinals in Maryville. Ferris State posted a 27-21 victory over Northwest in the 2018 second round in Big Rapids.

Northwest’s Results vs. Ferris State

L, 27-21 at Ferris State (11/24/18)

W, 35-20 vs. Ferris State (12/10/16)

Ferris State ranks No. 1 in the nation in third-down conversion defense by allowing the opposition to convert only 24.1% of the time. The Bulldogs rank No. 3 in scoring defense by allowing only 13.4 points per game. Ferris State ranks No. 5 in the nation in total offense by averaging 514.4 yards per game. Ferris State enters Saturday’s game owning the second-longest home-field winning streak among Division II teams with 13 consecutive home victories at Top Taggart Field.

Northwest has tallied a mark of 13-8 all-time in road playoff games. Northwest is 4-1 on the road this season.

Northwest’s Road Playoff Wins

1996 – W, 22-21 at Neb.-Omaha

1999 – W, 41-35 at Northern Colo.

2005 – W, 45-14 at Angelo State

2005 – W, 42-32 at Washburn

2005 – W, 21-10 at Pittsburg State

2005 – W, 25-24 at North Alabama

2007 – W, 26-13 at Chadron State

2008 – W, 45-36 at Abilene Christian

2009 – W, 21-10 at Cent. Washington

2010 – W, 35-31 at Texas A&M-Kingsville

2011 – W, 39-35 at Missouri Western

2011 – W, 31-31 at Midwestern State

2018 – W, 42-17 at Grand Valley St.