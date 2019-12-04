Cuonzo on loss to Charleston Southern: “Probably one of the toughest.” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

There are 351 D-I basketball schools in the country. The KenPom computer rankings list Charleston Southern as 313th. The Buccaneers came into Mizzou last night and upset the Tigers 68-60. Cuonzo Martin calls it one of the worst losses. Listen to his hot takes on the hot mess.

With all the Mizzou juniors leaving for the NFL, shouldn’t this team have been better than 6-6?