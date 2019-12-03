MLB: Royals sign Monty. Cards keep Gant. Moose sighting in Cincy.

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals avoided arbitration with left-hander Mike Montgomery, signing him to a one-year contract for 3.1 million dollars. In 13 starts with Kansas City after being acquired in a trade with the Cubs, Montgomery went 2-and-7 with a 4.64 ERA. The Royals non-tendered right-hander Jesse Hahn and infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Humberto Arteaga and Erick Mejia, making them free agents. The Royals’ roster is at 36, four less than the limit and leaves them leeway to participate in the Rule Five draft next week and sign free agents.>>Cardinals Tender Contract To John Gant For 2020

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are planning on keeping pitcher John Gant. St. Louis tendered a contract to the right-hander for 2020. The 27-year-old is in his first year of arbitration and is the Cards’ only arbitration-eligible player after they designated Dominic Leone for assignment last month. Gant spent last season in the bullpen, posting a 3.66 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66-and-a-third innings.Reds Sign Moustakas To Four Contract

(Cincinnati, OH) — Multiple sources report former Royal third baseman Mike Moustakas has agreed to a four-year 64-million dollar contract with the Reds. Moustakas hit .254 last season with 35 home runs and 87 RBIs with Milwaukee and was a National League All-Star selection. The left-handed hitter played his first six seasons with the Royals as a third baseman and was a mainstay on their 2014 and ’15 World Series teams, but is projected to play second for Cincinnati.