City of St. Louis seeks tax credits to help build new soccer stadium

>>State To Discuss Financial Aid For Planned MLS Stadium In St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) — The city of St. Louis is asking for $30 million in state tax credits to go towards construction of a Major League Soccer stadium downtown. The city submitted an application to the Missouri Development Finance Board asking for the tax credits for the $461-million project downtown.

According to KSDK-TV, the board could discuss the matter in a special session today and another meeting is scheduled for December 17th. St. Louis’ LS ownership group hopes to get the stadium built in time for the first game in March 2022.

The credits would add to the public cost of the project. The city also plans to contribute $21 million through three special taxing districts, or taxes at the stadium site, that need approval by the city’s Board of Aldermen.

According to the application, the city would use the credits to help it acquire Missouri Department of Transportation land, currently used as the 20th Street on and off ramps for Interstate 64.