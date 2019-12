>>Blues Blank Blackhawks

(Chicago, IL) — Jake Allen made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Blues blanked the Blackhawks 4-0 in Chicago. Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won four straight. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn, and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who lead the Western Conference with 42 points. St. Louis visits the Penguins tomorrow night.