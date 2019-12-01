Then there was one. Mules historic season ends. Northwest moves on after blowout win over Lindenwood

The Division II football playoffs started with three teams representing the state of Missouri. After first round wins by Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State and Lindenwood the number would be cut down after the second round. The only question was by how many? Northwest was hosting Lindenwood and Central Missouri traveled to number two ranked Ferris State. Heading into the third round, we have just one Missouri team standing.

Central Missouri Mules Football’s historic season came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of No. 1 seed and second-ranked Ferris State. The Mules, playing in their fourth-ever postseason and second-ever second round game, fell to the Bulldogs 37-10. The season ends at 11-2, tying the most wins in team history. Ferris State did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 372 yards and four touchdowns. The Mules were held to 128 yards, and after falling behind in the second half and were forced into passing situations which Ferris State capitalized on four Mules turnovers and turned those into 14 points.

The Mules 11 wins on the season match a program record. Despite the rough final game, Brook Bolles finished his career with 8,364 yards and 68 touchdown passes, both second all-time at UCM. All-time in postseason games the Mules fall to 3-4. This is the first time in Mules history they have won a conference championship and playoff game in the same season.

The Northwest Missouri State University football team lit up its postseason record book in a 63-7 NCAA Division II second-round playoff victory over the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats ran through the Lions for 413 yards in the largest postseason victory in Northwest history. The 63 points is also a Northwest postseason record for a single game. Lindenwood has struggled against the run, coming in as the No. 104 rush defense in the country, allowing 175 yards per game. Northwest, he No. 23 rush offense in the country, finished with eight rushing touchdowns – another Northwest postseason record.

Northwest becomes the fourth NCAA school to record 50 postseason victories joining Mount Union (104), North Dakota State (62) and Wisconsin-Whitewater (52) … Northwest improves to 50-17 all-time in the Div. II playoffs … Northwest has won 24 straight home playoff games at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats move onto the Super Region 3 title game as they head to Big Rapids, Michigan, next Saturday to take on the No. 1 seed Ferris State. It will be a rematch of last year’s second matchup where the Bulldogs scored a 27-21 win over the Bearcats on Nov. 24, 2018.