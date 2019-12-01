Redhawks playoff run comes to a close at Illinois State

James Robinson ran for 297 yards and a touchdown to lead #13 Illinois State (9-4) to a 24-6 win over #12 Southeast Missouri (9-4) in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs Saturday. Robinson averaged 7.2 yards per carry on 41 attempts and had all but 43 of ISU’s 340 rushing yards.

SEMO starting quarterback Daniel Santacaterina missed the first half and the Redhawks first drive of the third quarter due to shoulder and foot injuries. Backup Joe Pyle took his place and threw for 124 yards on 9-of-17 passes in his first career start. SEMO’s only points came on field goals of 45 and 34 yards by Kendrick Tiller.

SEMO made its third NCAA FCS Playoff appearance all-time and second in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.The Redhawks, who saw their home winning streak end at 13 games, went 9-4 overall for the second year in a row.

Story: SEMO Athletics