NFL Recap: Chiefs closing in on AFC West. Drew Lock wins his first start

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, Juan Thornhill returned a pick 46 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Oakland Raiders 40-9 to grab control of the AFC West. LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had TD runs for the Chiefs (8-4), who took a two-game lead over the Raiders by finishing off a season sweep and hold the tie-breaker, essentially giving KC a three-game lead with four games to play. Kansas City can clinch a fourth straight division title with a win over New England and an Oakland loss to Tennessee next weekend.

In his first NFL start, former Mizzou star Drew Lock completed 18 of 28 passes and tossed two TDs early, then led the Broncos on an unbelievable pass play with eight seconds remaining to help Denver to a 23-20 win over the L.A. Chargers. After L.A. kicked a game tying field and kicked off, Lock had time for one play with eight seconds remaining from his 28 yard line. He took a deep shot down the right sideline and the pass drew an interference call resulting in a 37-yard penalty. Brandon McManus nailed the 53-yard field goal as time expired for the Broncos.

Drew Lock’s first ever NFL postgame victory interview featured not one but TWO hilarious interruptions from his @Broncos teammates. pic.twitter.com/voceTL5CUw — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2019