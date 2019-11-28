Winter weather advisory issued for far northwest Missouri on Thanksgiving night (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory for far northwest Missouri for Thanksgiving evening, through Friday morning at 9.

NWS meteorologist Scott Blair says towns like Maryville, Rockport and Bethany will likely see a wintry mix and small ice pellets today, before the advisory kicks in at 6 pm.

“The real concern for northwest Missouri is going to come after dark, and during the overnight hours that’s when we’re going to look at temperatures kind of cool back down to about anywhere from 30, 31 degrees,” Blair says.

The winter weather advisory covers seven counties: Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Andrew, Worth, Gentry and Harrison. It includes towns like Tarkio, Mound City, Savannah and Grant City.

Blair is urging Thanksgiving Day travelers using I-29 to be cautious, as well as drivers across those seven rural counties.

“What we’re concerned about up there is just the potential for at least some slick spots, secondary roadways potentially having a light glaze of ice,” says Blair.

The NWS warns that untreated roads will become hazardous, and Blair recommends taking it slow, if you have to drive in that area.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Scott Blair, which was recorded on November 28, 2019:

