Severe storms and brief tornadoes possible across Missouri tonight (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that much of Missouri could see severe weather Tuesday evening, into the early morning hours.

Southeast Missouri towns like Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and Kennett are now at an enhanced risk.

NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Scott Blair describes it as a dynamic storm system that we normally see in the spring.

“Western Missouri, we’re looking at sometime around or just a little after sunset,” Blair says. “And that threat will quickly progress to the east as we head into the late evening and early overnight hours.”

Most of Missouri is in the “slight” risk category. Cities is that category include Columbia, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Hannibal, Springfield, Joplin and West Plains. Blair says those areas could see strong thunderstorms with winds capable of producing a brief tornado.

“The good news though is that if there happens to be any tornadoes, we’re not looking at the real long track strong or violent type. This is going to be more of a brief type of tornado out there,” says Blair.

45 mile-per-hour winds are expected across the state tonight. The biggest threat in much of the state will be damaging wind gusts.

The NWS says the storms will be moving fast.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Scott Blair, which was recorded on November 26, 2019:

