Dru Smith scored a game-high 19 points but Missouri still fell to Butler, 63-52, in the semifinal of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

Mizzou started slow, falling behind by 12 at halftime. The Tigers for the game only made 2 of 11 three point attempts and were outrebounded 29-20.

Xavier Pinson and Kobe Brown combined for 19 points for the Tigers, who dropped to 4-and-2.

Mizzou faces Oklahoma in the consolation game tonight.