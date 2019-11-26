Missouri Thanksgiving travelers expected to pay less in fuel

Fuel prices are expected to drop, but not by much for Thanksgiving drivers. Gasbuddy projects unleaded gas to decline by roughly five-cents. Tristan Wheelan tells WGEM-TV in Quincy that he won’t complain.

“You know everybody’s gotta buy gas and if I’m traveling around, I gotta buy it anyway, so might as well get it while it’s cheap,” says Wheelan.”

Samantha Walker says every little bit helps this time of year.

“Who knows, I might be able to buy a few more presents,” she says.

Gasbuddy’s projected national average is $2.56 a gallon. The average is about five-cents less than a few weeks ago but is the most Thanksgiving travelers have paid for in five years. In Missouri, the average price is $2.27 per gallon.

Triple-A Auto Club predicts nearly 50 million people will be driving more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, with the most drivers out on the roads on Wednesday.

