Should he stay or should he go? The Odom debate (PODCAST)

The head football coach for Mizzou is in his fourth year and his team is slumping through a five-game losing streak with one game to play. His overall coaching record for the Tigers is below .500 and he has yet to win a bowl game. To make matters worse, he seems to be losing the fan base…attendance has dropped by 13,000 over his last three home games.

That coaches name…is Gary Pinkel.

Oddly enough, Barry Odom is going through the same hell that Pinkel went through back in 2004. Odom has seen the same slump and the same drop in attendance in 2019. A.D. Mike Alden showed the patience to stick it out at least a fifth year with Pinkel in ’04. You know how it played out. Does Jim Sterk have the patience to give Odom a fifth year to see if things work out?

That’s what gets debated on today’s podcast.