Parson to discuss violence with large city mayors and police chiefs at Missouri Capitol

The mayors and police chiefs of Missouri’s four largest cities will be in Jefferson City Monday morning to meet with Governor Mike Parson (R). They’ll be discussing crime and other issues.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and their four respective police chiefs will travel to the Missouri Capitol to meet with the governor behind closed doors.

Crime and violence will be a main topic, but they’re also expected to discuss issues like jobs as well. Governor Parson will hold a 12:15 p.m. Statehouse press briefing with Capitol reporters, and will be joined by the mayors and chiefs.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison has noted that St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield are three of the top 15 most violent cities in the nation. Governor Parson met with the four mayors in October in Springfield, and reiterated that the violent crime issue will take a coordinated effort among federal, state and community leaders.

Governor Parson has sent state troopers to St. Louis to patrol interstates, and supports working with churches to help prevent violence. He’s traveled to several churches in St. Louis, to meet with pastors.

The governor has also met with members of Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus, which supports legislation allowing cities with high gun violence to approve their own gun control legislation.

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, has told Missourinet that gun violence is ravaging the streets, noting that Kansas City and St. Louis have consistently ranked in the top ten deadliest cities for at least a decade.

Kansas City Police say there have been 131 homicides there in 2019, up from 120 last year. State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, notes that at least 13 children have been killed in St. Louis city shootings in 2019.

