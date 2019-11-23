SEMO wins Ohio Valley title

Daniel Santacaterina threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to lead #13 Southeast Missouri (9-3, 7-1) to a 31-24 win over rival Murray State (4-8, 2-6) Saturday at Houck Field. Santacaterina broke SEMO’s all-time career record in passing touchdowns (46) as the Redhawks won a piece of the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference title. The OVC crown is SEMO’s second in program history and first in nine years.

SEMO won its 13th-straight game at home and kept presently the OVC’s longest home winning streak intact. The Redhawks closed out a regular-season on a six-game winning streak for the first time in their D-I history, as well.

The Redhawks will find out where they land in this year’s 24-team FCS Championship bracket Sunday. The FCS Selection Show will air live at 11:30 a.m., CT, on ESPNU.