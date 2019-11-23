Lindenwood, Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri all win first round D-II playoff games

It was a clean sweep for Missouri schools in the Division II playoffs as the first round opened Saturday afternoon. Lindenwood picked up a huge upset win on the road. Central Missouri continued to dominate on their home field and Northwest Missouri State won a defensive struggle.

The Lindenwood football team (9-3) upset No. 5 Ouachita Baptist (11-1) in the first round of the playoffs by a final score of 41-38 on Saturday in Arkadelphia, Ark. The Lions kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:24 remaining. The Lions overcame an early 21-10 deficit.

The Lions will hit the road for the second round off the playoffs next Saturday to take on No. 10 Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo. at 1:00 p.m.

The Bearcats advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Division II playoffs with a 7-6 victory over the Harding Bisons at Bearcat Stadium.

Northwest (11-1 overall) moved to 30-3 all-time at home in the playoffs. It also marks the 23rd straight playoff victory at home for the Bearcats. Harding went for the win. The Bisons were able to score with a 1:14 left in the game on a six-yard keeper by quarterback Tristan Tucker. Harding head coach Paul Simmons went for the two-point conversion, but the Bearcat defense came up with the stop.

The Bearcats have the most playoff appearances in D-II history with their 24th in school history.

Central Missouri Mules Football won their first playoff game since 2010. The Mules got a lead in the second quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Greyhounds 37-27. The win is the Mules 11th for the season and they move on to round two of the NCAA Tournament. Brook Bolles completed 27-of-37 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

The Mules will travel to take on No. 1 seed Ferris State next Saturday, Nov. 30 in Big Rapids, Mich. As the No. 1 seed, Ferris State earned a bye in round one of the playoffs.